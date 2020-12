You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources DEAR SANTA | Send us your letters to Santa! See him live Dec. 21



Good Morning Las Vegas just landed one of the biggest interviews ever! The most sought-after man on the planet...Santa Claus! He'll be live on GMLV this coming Monday, Dec. 21. Email us your questions.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:59 Published 1 week ago Dive into the holiday spirit with Scuba Santa!



This holiday season, families can dive into the magic of Christmas with a unique underwater experience. Christmas Underwater, returning in its 12th season, is delighting visitors with the world's.. Credit: Localish Duration: 01:39 Published 1 week ago Santa says 'be nice and follow social distancing rules'



Despite the difficulties of 2020, Santa Claus conveyed a Christmas message trying to reassure worried children and their families that Christmas preparations were going well and called on people to be.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:42 Published 1 week ago