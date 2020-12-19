Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC

The Sport Review Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday lunchtime. The defending Premier League champions were 2-1 winners against title rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Wednesday night. Mohamed Salah’s deflected strike broke the deadlock before Son Heung-min levelled for the visitors after a devastating […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Liverpool 01:24

 Liverpool travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday to take on Crystal Palace in theday's early Premier League kickoff. Take a look at the stats here.

You Might Like