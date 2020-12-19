Gennady Golovkin sets remarkable record with demolition of Kamil Szeremeta – and champ wants Canelo Alvarez or Callum Smith next Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Gennady Golovkin successfully defended his IBF middleweight title for a record 21st time by cruising to victory against Kamil Szeremeta on Friday night. The 38-year-old from Kazakhstan sealed a seventh-round technical knockout after flooring his opponent four times, surpassing Bernard Hopkins for the most successful defences of a middleweight belt. Golovkin’s incredible record now extends […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

