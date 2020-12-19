Global  
 

Mohamed Salah open to Real Madrid or Barcelona and laughs about Liverpool future

Daily Star Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Mohamed Salah open to Real Madrid or Barcelona and laughs about Liverpool futureMohamed Salah was questioned about his future at Liverpool amid speculation of interest in a transfer to Real Madrid and Barcelona - and he said ‘everything is in the club’s hands’
