Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alan Smith kissed Leeds badge after relegation but left for rivals Manchester United and Roy Keane told Sir Alex Ferguson he’d be his heir

talkSPORT Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Manchester United and Leeds re-ignite their rivalry on Sunday when the two clubs meet for the first in the Premier League since 2004. They have met a couple of times in cup competitions over the last 16 years but nothing quite compares to a top flight clash. Leeds were relegated from the Premier League in […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Match preview: Man United v Leeds [Video]

Match preview: Man United v Leeds

An in-depth match preview of the Premier League clash between ManchesterUnited and Leeds United.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Keane: I've never seen so many hugs [Video]

Keane: I've never seen so many hugs

Roy Keane claims he's never seen so many players hugging in a derby as Manchester United and Manchester City played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:17Published
'Fergie an example to stick with Ole' [Video]

'Fergie an example to stick with Ole'

Football writer and United We Stand editor Andy Mitten says Manchester United will use Sir Alex Ferguson as an example to stick by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:53Published