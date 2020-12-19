Global  
 

Mohamed Salah refuses to rule out Barcelona or Real Madrid transfer and then gets benched for Liverpool clash with Crystal Palace

Saturday, 19 December 2020
Mohamed Salah has been benched for Liverpool’s clash with Crystal Palace – could it be because of comments that emerged this morning? The Egyptian refused to rule out a potential transfer to Real Madrid or Barcelona in the future amid speculation linking him with a possible Anfield exit. “I think Madrid and Barcelona are two […]
 Liverpool travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday to take on Crystal Palace in theday's early Premier League kickoff. Take a look at the stats here.

