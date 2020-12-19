Global  
 

Inside the SEC championship game that launched the Alabama dynasty and ended Florida's

USATODAY.com Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The 2009 SEC title game ended Florida's shot at winning a third national title in four years and marked Alabama's ascension to the top of the sport.
11th-ranked Florida (8-2) is making its first appearance in the SEC title game since 2016 when they lost to the Crimson Tide. The Gators have not won an SEC title since 2008.

It started when Bryan became the temporary owner of Tebow’s Heisman.

With a win over No. 1 Alabama, does No. 7 Florida make it to the CFP?

With a win over No. 1 Alabama, does No. 7 Florida make it to the CFP? The No. 7 Florida Gators will take on the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide tomorrow in the SEC Championship Game. Hear what the CFB on FOX crew thinks Florida has to...
FOX Sports

Coach to mull Gators' chances 'after we win' SEC

 Florida coach Dan Mullen says he'll think about playoff chances for the two-loss Gators "after we win" the SEC championship game vs. Alabama on Saturday.
ESPN

Harris' 5 TDs in Tide win most in SEC final history

 Alabama running back Najee Harris put together a record-setting performance during a 52-46 win over Florida on Saturday night in the SEC Championship Game.
ESPN