You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mourinho delighted with manager of the month award, wary of Palace



Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho credits his entire squad for his winning the Manager of the Month award from the Premier League. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:59 Published 2 weeks ago Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview



An in-depth look at Tottenham's Premier League clash against Manchester City,as Jose Mourinho locks horns with Pep Guardiola once again. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published on November 20, 2020 Harry Kane revelling in life under Jose Mourinho



England and Tottenham star Harry Kane discusses the influence of Jose Mourinhoon his game, and what his direction has meant for how he plays with the restof the squad. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published on November 19, 2020