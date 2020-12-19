Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Everton vs Arsenal live

Football.london Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Live coverage of Everton vs Arsenal in the Premier League, including predicted line up, confirmed team news, how to watch on TV and stream, and match analysis throughout
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Arteta: I still love managing Arsenal [Video]

Arteta: I still love managing Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reflects on his first year at the club as they prepare to face Everton in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:48Published
Tyler: Man Utd, Arsenal iconic clubs [Video]

Tyler: Man Utd, Arsenal iconic clubs

Martin Tyler reflects on rivalries old and new as Manchester United face Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Everton v Arsenal LIVE commentary and team news: Full coverage as in-form Toffees look to heap more misery on Mikel Arteta

 In-form Everton host Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend as the pressure continues to mount on Mikel Arteta. The Toffees have bounced back from their dip...
talkSPORT

Everton v Arsenal

 BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal.
BBC Local News

Everton vs. Arsenal: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

 The Gunners face an almighty test getting back to winning ways as they travel to in-form Everton
CBS Sports