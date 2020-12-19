Urban Meyer breaks down Northwestern's quarters defense and what makes it so versatile
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Urban Meyer and the Big Noon Kickoff team get on the field and demonstrate how the No. 14 Northwestern Wildcats quarters defense has been so dominant and versatile this season.
