Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson confirms Tier 4 restrictions for London and south east

Football.london Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Boris Johnson confirms Tier 4 restrictions for London and south eastBoris Johnson has confirmed that London and parts of the south east will be entering Tier 4 restrictions over the Christmas period, from Sunday, December 20
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson urges extreme caution as restrictions ease at Christmas

Boris Johnson urges extreme caution as restrictions ease at Christmas 01:02

 At Prime Minister's Questions Mr Johnson said it was right to "stress theimportance of people taking care this Christmas", particularly due to the riskof asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Christmas mixing banned in London and South East [Video]

Christmas mixing banned in London and South East

Households in London and the South East of England are to be banned from mixing over the festive period, while in the rest of the country, three households will be able to meet indoors on Christmas Day..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:28Published
PM: Residents in Tier 4 must stay home [Video]

PM: Residents in Tier 4 must stay home

Boris Johnson has announced new lockdown measures for London and the South East.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:24Published
7 arrested at London pub after breaching tier 3 lockdown rules [Video]

7 arrested at London pub after breaching tier 3 lockdown rules

A large group of people were seen gathering at a pub in Hackney Wick, London on Thursday evening (December 17), despite the tier 3 pandemic restrictions for the city.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Johnson cancels Christmas for millions in London and the South East

 Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London and south-east England after scientists said that a new coronavirus variant is...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC Local NewsSky NewsBishops Stortford ObserverUpworthy

What Tier 4 restrictions mean for Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham

What Tier 4 restrictions mean for Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Boris Johnson has introduced a new tier four level in London and the south east of England but how will it impact Premier League, EFL and other elite sport?
Football.london Also reported by •Daily Star

Live updates as Boris Johnson addresses nation

Live updates as Boris Johnson addresses nation The Prime Minister is expected to announce Tier 4 restrictions in London and the South East and changes to Christmas arrangements
Grimsby Telegraph Also reported by •Bishops Stortford ObserverUpworthy