Boris Johnson confirms Tier 4 restrictions for London and south east

Households in London and the South East of England are to be banned from mixing over the festive period, while in the rest of the country, three households will be able to meet indoors on Christmas Day..
Boris Johnson has introduced a new tier four level in London and the south east of England but how will it impact Premier League, EFL and other elite sport? Football.london Also reported by •Daily Star
The Prime Minister is expected to announce Tier 4 restrictions in London and the South East and changes to Christmas arrangements Grimsby Telegraph Also reported by •Bishops Stortford Observer •Upworthy