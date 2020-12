Lionel Messi has further cemented his place as one of football’s all-time greats by breaking Pele’s goalscoring record for a single club. The Argentine...

Barcelona 2-2 Valencia: Messi matches Pele record but Koeman´s men are held at Camp Nou Lionel Messi equalled Pele’s one-club goals record but it was not enough for Barcelona as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Valencia’s in Saturday’s...

SoccerNews.com 4 days ago