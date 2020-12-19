Southampton 0-1 Manchester City: Sterling delivers hard-fought victory
Saturday, 19 December 2020 () Manchester City returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory away to Southampton on Saturday. After back-to-back draws with Manchester United and West Brom, and with neither Sergio Aguero nor Gabriel Jesus starting at St Mary’s Stadium, there was pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men to find a way past a Southampton […]
Manchester City football club has handed out presents to every primary school child in East Manchester and every child in foster care across the city, as well as surprising children at local hospitals with video calls from players.
Manchester United legend Denis Irwin will be speaking to fans from India as part of #ILOVEUNITED campaign this weekend when United take on derby rivals Manchester City. Ahead of the exciting fixture,..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 19:24Published