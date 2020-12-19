Global  
 

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos escapes punishment for nasty challenge on Everton’s Yerry Mina

talkSPORT Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Arsenal and red cards have gone hand in hand in recent weeks and they were perhaps lucky to have not received another against Everton on Saturday. Dani Ceballos put in a challenge on defender Yerry Mina and caught the back of his calf with his studs. The Everton man was clearly unhappy with the Arsenal […]
