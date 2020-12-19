Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos escapes punishment for nasty challenge on Everton’s Yerry Mina
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Arsenal and red cards have gone hand in hand in recent weeks and they were perhaps lucky to have not received another against Everton on Saturday. Dani Ceballos put in a challenge on defender Yerry Mina and caught the back of his calf with his studs. The Everton man was clearly unhappy with the Arsenal […]
Arsenal and red cards have gone hand in hand in recent weeks and they were perhaps lucky to have not received another against Everton on Saturday. Dani Ceballos put in a challenge on defender Yerry Mina and caught the back of his calf with his studs. The Everton man was clearly unhappy with the Arsenal […]
|
|
|
You Might Like