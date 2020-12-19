Global  
 

The 2020 Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race officially cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The 2020 Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race officially cancelled amid COVID-19 concernsThe 2020 Sydney to Hobart has officially been cancelled amid growing COVID-19 concerns.The iconic event will not take place for the first time in 76 years following a recent surge in coronavirus cases on Sydney's northern beaches.On...
