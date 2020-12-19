The 2020 Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race officially cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

The 2020 Sydney to Hobart has officially been cancelled amid growing COVID-19 concerns.The iconic event will not take place for the first time in 76 years following a recent surge in coronavirus cases on Sydney's northern beaches.On... The 2020 Sydney to Hobart has officially been cancelled amid growing COVID-19 concerns.The iconic event will not take place for the first time in 76 years following a recent surge in coronavirus cases on Sydney's northern beaches.On... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources 'Bitterly disappointed': Sydney to Hobart yacht race cancelled for the first time in its history The 2020 Sydney to Hobart race has been cancelled due to border restrictions imposed to deal with Sydney's coronavirus outbreak.

SBS 8 hours ago





