Brandon Joseph snatches one-handed end zone interception in Big Ten Championship Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Northwestern Wildcats' defensive back Brandon Joseph grabs his nation-leading sixth interception picking off Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields in the end zone. Northwestern Wildcats' defensive back Brandon Joseph grabs his nation-leading sixth interception picking off Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields in the end zone. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like