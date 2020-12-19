Global  
 

Tottenham respond as Boris Johnson confirms Tier 4 restrictions for London

Football.london Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Tottenham respond as Boris Johnson confirms Tier 4 restrictions for LondonTottenham Hotspur have delivered a message for supporters, with London and parts of the south east set to enter Tier 4 restrictions amid a growing number of coronavirus cases
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Starmer: Concerned Covid tier system can't control virus

Starmer: Concerned Covid tier system can't control virus 01:16

 Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he is concerned the Covid tier system is not strong enough to control the virus, noting rising levels of infections across the country. He added Prime Minister Boris Johnson needed to "show leadership" on restrictions around Christmas, accusing him of...

