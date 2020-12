You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Todd Fuhrman makes a case for 49ers to defeat Bills: 'Their season hangs in the balance' | FOX BET LIVE



The San Francisco 49ers are a slight favorite as they take on the Buffalo Bills Monday night, and Todd Fuhrman agrees with the odds. Hear why he expect the 49ers to come away with a comfortable win.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:07 Published 2 weeks ago Todd Fuhrman predicts Buffalo will outlast Seattle in Week 9 | FOX BET LIVE



Russell Wilson and the Seahawks are taking on Josh Allen and the Bills, and Todd Fuhrman is going against the grain, predicting Buffalo will outlast Seattle in Week 9. Hear him break down Buffalo's.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:44 Published on November 3, 2020 Von Miller Tells Sen. Cory Booker He Voted For First Time In 2020 Election: 'Wanted To Let My Voice Be Heard'



Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller hasn't been on the field much this season, but he is taking time to make his impact off of it. Miller took to Instagram Live on Monday night to have a conversation.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:30 Published on November 3, 2020