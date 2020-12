You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NBC 26 weather forecast



Temperatures get back into the mid- to upper-30s Friday with some clouds moving in through the day. We could see a few snow showers Friday night into Saturday. The weekend will be relatively mild with.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:38 Published 2 days ago The Packers help the Green Bay Police Department acquire body cameras



Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:10 Published 3 days ago Eagles-Packers Preview: A Lot On The Line When Philadelphia Heads To Green Bay



The Philadelphia Eagles look to reignite their fizzling season against the Green Bay Packers and the red-hot Aaron Rodgers. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago