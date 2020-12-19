Trey Sermon eclipses 200 rushing yards, puts Ohio State ahead in Big Ten Championship 13-10
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Ohio State Buckeyes' running back Trey Sermon rushes nine yards for an Ohio State Buckeyes' touchdown. With that run, Sermon went over 200 rushing yards in the game and gave the Buckeyes' the lead in the Big Ten Championship.
