Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trey Sermon eclipses 200 rushing yards, puts Ohio State ahead in Big Ten Championship 13-10

FOX Sports Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Trey Sermon eclipses 200 rushing yards, puts Ohio State ahead in Big Ten Championship 13-10Ohio State Buckeyes' running back Trey Sermon rushes nine yards for an Ohio State Buckeyes' touchdown. With that run, Sermon went over 200 rushing yards in the game and gave the Buckeyes' the lead in the Big Ten Championship.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WLFI - Published
News video: Purdue tops Ohio State in Big Ten opener

Purdue tops Ohio State in Big Ten opener

 Purdue tops Ohio State in Big Ten opener

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Beechwood High School wins 15th state football championship [Video]

Beechwood High School wins 15th state football championship

Beechwood High School’s football team won the program’s 15th state championship Friday evening; and did so in thrilling fashion against Lexington Christian Academy.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:47Published
Abducted Colorado Girl Found In Ohio [Video]

Abducted Colorado Girl Found In Ohio

The Ohio State Highway Patrol rescued a girl abducted from Colorado. Video courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:17Published
Peyton Ramsey has had a unique football journey this year [Video]

Peyton Ramsey has had a unique football journey this year

Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey, a 2016 Elder graduate, has helped lead the Wildcats to the Big Ten championship game against Ohio State.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:44Published