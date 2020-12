Peyton Ramsey has had a unique football journey this year



Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey, a 2016 Elder graduate, has helped lead the Wildcats to the Big Ten championship game against Ohio State. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:44 Published 3 days ago

Most Americans believe climate change will have a serious impact on their daily lives in the near future



Three in five Americans (59%) expect climate change to have a serious impact on their day-to-day lives in the near future, according to new research. A study of 2,000 census-balanced Americans.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 1 week ago