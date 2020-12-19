Global  
 

Tiger's son, Charlie, makes dazzling TV debut at PNC Championship

CBC.ca Saturday, 19 December 2020
Charlie Woods, the 11-year-old son of the 15-time major champion, made his national TV debut Saturday in the PNC Championship. And according to his dad, he played just like he does at home.
