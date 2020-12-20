No. 3 Clemson rolls No. 2 Notre Dame, 34-10, likely punching ticket to College Football Playoff
Sunday, 20 December 2020 () The Clemson Tigers avenged their only loss of the season, topping the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 34-10, in the ACC Championship Game. It all but ensures the Tigers will earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, announced on Monday.
The College Football Playoff selection committee chose Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame to compete for the National Championship and the most recent Amway Coaches poll tells a similar story.
