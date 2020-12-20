No. 3 Clemson rolls No. 2 Notre Dame, 34-10, likely punching ticket to College Football Playoff

Coaches Poll and CFP committee agree on top four teams



The College Football Playoff selection committee chose Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame to compete for the National Championship and the most recent Amway Coaches poll tells a similar story. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:40 Published 7 hours ago

Rose Bowl game relocated to Texas due to Covid-19



The Rose Bowl will no longer host of one of this season’s College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year’s Day due to Covid-19 restrictions in Southern California, the College Football Playoff and.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 00:34 Published 14 hours ago