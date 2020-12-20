Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No. 3 Clemson rolls No. 2 Notre Dame, 34-10, likely punching ticket to College Football Playoff

FOX Sports Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
No. 3 Clemson rolls No. 2 Notre Dame, 34-10, likely punching ticket to College Football PlayoffThe Clemson Tigers avenged their only loss of the season, topping the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 34-10, in the ACC Championship Game. It all but ensures the Tigers will earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, announced on Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: College Football Playoff Moves Rose Bowl Semifinal To Texas Over COVID-19 Concerns

College Football Playoff Moves Rose Bowl Semifinal To Texas Over COVID-19 Concerns 02:44

 The College Football Playoff Rose Bowl semifinal, which was set to be held in Pasadena, will be moved to Texas this year due to coronavirus concerns in California. Joy Benedict reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coaches Poll and CFP committee agree on top four teams [Video]

Coaches Poll and CFP committee agree on top four teams

The College Football Playoff selection committee chose Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame to compete for the National Championship and the most recent Amway Coaches poll tells a similar story.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:40Published
Rose Bowl game relocated to Texas due to Covid-19 [Video]

Rose Bowl game relocated to Texas due to Covid-19

The Rose Bowl will no longer host of one of this season’s College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year’s Day due to Covid-19 restrictions in Southern California, the College Football Playoff and..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 00:34Published
Why going to an 8-team College Football Playoff is inevitable [Video]

Why going to an 8-team College Football Playoff is inevitable

SportsPulse: The conversation comes up every year but it may finally happen. After seven years of a four team College Football Playoff, Dan Wolken believes there's enough momentum that this time next..

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish to play in CFP semifinals

 Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame have been announced as the semifinalists for the College Football Playoff. The Rose Bowl and...
Upworthy Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOX SportsCBS SportsWashington Post

CFP matchups: Alabama vs. Notre Dame; Clemson vs. Ohio State

 Notre Dame was picked Sunday over Texas A&M for the final College Football Playoff spot and will face No. 1 Alabama in the semifinals while Clemson and Ohio...
Denver Post Also reported by •CBS Sports

Brian Kelly: Notre Dame 'without question' among top 4 teams despite ACC championship game loss

 Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly lobbied for his team's inclusion in the College Football Playoff following a 34-10 loss to Clemson in the...
Upworthy