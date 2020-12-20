Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Josh Allen, Bills rout Broncos to clinch 1st AFC East crown in 25 years

CBC.ca Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
The Buffalo Bills captured their first AFC East title in a quarter-century Saturday when 24-year-old quarterback Josh Allen threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in a 48-19 rout of the Denver Broncos.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bills CB Josh Norman creates "Buffalo Business Blitz" to help small businesses in need [Video]

Bills CB Josh Norman creates "Buffalo Business Blitz" to help small businesses in need

Bills CB Josh Norman creates "Buffalo Business Blitz" to help small businesses in need

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:35Published
AFC East Preview Week 13: Can The Dolphins Keep Pace With The Bills? [Video]

AFC East Preview Week 13: Can The Dolphins Keep Pace With The Bills?

CBS Miami sports anchor Mike Cugno looks at AFC East matchups in Week 13. The Dolphins and Bills continue to push for the playoffs, with winnable games against the Bengals and 49ers respectively. The..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 05:36Published
LaVar Arrington: Josh Allen's Bills are emerging as a legit threat to Mahomes' Chiefs in AFC | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

LaVar Arrington: Josh Allen's Bills are emerging as a legit threat to Mahomes' Chiefs in AFC | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Mark Schlereth joins Marcellus Wiley and LaVar Arrington to discuss if Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are a legit threat to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:29Published