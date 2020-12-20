Global  
 

No. 3 Clemson rolls No. 2 Notre Dame, 34-10, likely punching ticket to College Football Playoff

FOX Sports Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
No. 3 Clemson rolls No. 2 Notre Dame, 34-10, likely punching ticket to College Football PlayoffThe Clemson Tigers avenged their only loss of the season, topping the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 34-10, in the ACC Championship Game. It all but ensures the Tigers will earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, announced on Monday.
News video: How to watch the Broncos-Bills and Notre Dame-Clemson games Saturday on Denver7

How to watch the Broncos-Bills and Notre Dame-Clemson games Saturday on Denver7 00:34

 The ACC Championship game originally scheduled for 2pm MT on ABC/Denver7 between Clemson and Notre Dame will move over to our sister station, KCDO, which can be found on Channel 3 if you are watching with an antenna or on Comcast, DirecTV or DISH TV.

