No. 3 Clemson rolls No. 2 Notre Dame, 34-10, likely punching ticket to College Football Playoff
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
The Clemson Tigers avenged their only loss of the season, topping the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 34-10, in the ACC Championship Game. It all but ensures the Tigers will earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, announced on Monday.
