Watch KO as heavyweight who spars with Canelo Alvarez knocks opponent through ropes on undercard of Canelo vs Callum Smith Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Frank Sanchez scored a stunning KO as he knocked his opponent Julian Fernandez through the ropes on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith on Saturday night in Texas. The Cuban heavyweight got the win in round seven, despite an unenthralling performance up to that point. FRANK SANCHEZ PUT HIM THROUGH THE ROPES 😱 […] 👓 View full article

