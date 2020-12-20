Global  
 

Notre Dame's Brian Kelly makes case for an Irish spot in College Football Playoff after loss to Clemson

CBS Sports Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Kelly and Notre Dame think they should be in the College Football Playoff, but will the committee agree?
News video: Why going to an 8-team College Football Playoff is inevitable

Why going to an 8-team College Football Playoff is inevitable 01:34

 SportsPulse: The conversation comes up every year but it may finally happen. After seven years of a four team College Football Playoff, Dan Wolken believes there's enough momentum that this time next year we could be seeing an eight team playoff.

Brian Kelly: Notre Dame 'without question' among top 4 teams despite ACC championship game loss

 Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly lobbied for his team's inclusion in the College Football Playoff following a 34-10 loss to Clemson in the...
Upworthy Also reported by •ESPNFOX Sports