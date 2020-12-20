Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dimitar Berbatov predicts Man United v Leeds United

The Sport Review Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Manchester United to claim a 3-2 victory over Leeds United in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Red Devils head into the game having sealed a 3-2 win over Sheffield United on Thursday night thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford (2) and Anthony Martial. Manchester United are […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Match preview: Man United v Leeds

Match preview: Man United v Leeds 01:07

 An in-depth match preview of the Premier League clash between ManchesterUnited and Leeds United.

You Might Like