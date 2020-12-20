Najee Harris five touchdowns help No. 1 Alabama hold off pesky No. 7 Florida in SEC title win

Global  
 

Sunday, 20 December 2020
Najee Harris five touchdowns help No. 1 Alabama hold off pesky No. 7 Florida in SEC title winThe Alabama Crimson Tide defeat the Florida Gators to win the SEC Championship. Mack Jones and Kyle Trask both pass Danny Wuerffel for most passing yards in an SEC Championship game as both teams combine for 98 points. Najee Harris scores five touchdowns on the day.
