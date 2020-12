You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Can an Average Guy Beat an NFL Kicker in a Field Goal Competition?



NFL kickers might get more hate from fans than any other football players. But how hard is their job? Average guy Clay Skipper grew up hating on his beloved New York Jets' kickers, so we challenged him.. Credit: GQ Duration: 21:09 Published on November 25, 2020 Shannon Sharpe: Aaron Rodgers has to take a lot of the blame for Packers' loss to Colts in WK 11 | UNDISPUTED



Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers saw their 28-14 halftime lead slip away against the Indianapolis Colts yesterday and had to get a field goal with seconds remaining just to force overtime. Green.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:51 Published on November 23, 2020 Sunday Is The Final Broncos Game This Season Where Fans Will Be Allowed



Because of the increase of COVID-19 cases, Sunday’s Denver Broncos game against the Miami Dolphins will be the final game played in front of fans at Empower Field at Mile High this season. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:12 Published on November 21, 2020