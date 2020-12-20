Global  
 

Opinion: Hey, College Football Playoff committee, put Cincinnati in the semifinals

USATODAY.com Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
In an imperfect year for college football on so many levels, perfect Cincinnati is a more than reasonable choice for the four-team playoff.
News video: Why going to an 8-team College Football Playoff is inevitable

Why going to an 8-team College Football Playoff is inevitable 01:34

 SportsPulse: The conversation comes up every year but it may finally happen. After seven years of a four team College Football Playoff, Dan Wolken believes there's enough momentum that this time next year we could be seeing an eight team playoff.

