Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith RESULT: Canelo dominates Brit in with brilliant boxing display to claim super-middleweight titles Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Canelo Alvarez dominated Callum Smith to claim the WBA, WBC and Ring Magazine super-middleweight titles with a one-sided unanimous decision on Saturday night in Texas. Mexico’s pound-for-pound king put in a sensational boxing performance and made the fight look easy as he controlled the Brit throughout. The fight began with Smith jabbing to make his […] 👓 View full article

