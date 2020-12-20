Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith RESULT: Canelo dominates Brit in with brilliant boxing display to claim super-middleweight titles

talkSPORT Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Canelo Alvarez dominated Callum Smith to claim the WBA, WBC and Ring Magazine super-middleweight titles with a one-sided unanimous decision on Saturday night in Texas. Mexico’s pound-for-pound king put in a sensational boxing performance and made the fight look easy as he controlled the Brit throughout. The fight began with Smith jabbing to make his […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Alvarez to fight Smith for WBA super-middleweight title [Video]

Alvarez to fight Smith for WBA super-middleweight title

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to fight Callum Smith with the Britain's WBA world super-middleweight title at stake on Dec 19.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:10Published