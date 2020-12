Callum Smith reported to have suffered gruesome ‘detached bicep’ injury during Canelo Alvarez beatdown Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Callum Smith appears to have suffered a serious arm injury in his fight with Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night in Texas. The Brit was well-beaten in the contest, losing a one-sided affair by wide, unanimous decision. Per Eddie Hearn, Callum Smith may have suffered a detached bicep at some point during the fight. pic.twitter.com/yQNWpcMfkB — […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Alvarez to fight Smith for WBA super-middleweight title



Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to fight Callum Smith with the Britain's WBA world super-middleweight title at stake on Dec 19. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:10 Published on November 18, 2020