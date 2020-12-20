EPL: Liverpool thrash Crystal Palace 7-0
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Liverpool ended a three-month wait for an away win in the Premier League in record fashion with a 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace on Saturday to move six points clear at the top of the table. The English champions' first ever away win in the top-flight by seven goals laid down a marker for the challengers hoping to dethrone...
