EPL: Liverpool thrash Crystal Palace 7-0

Mid-Day Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Liverpool ended a three-month wait for an away win in the Premier League in record fashion with a 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace on Saturday to move six points clear at the top of the table. The English champions' first ever away win in the top-flight by seven goals laid down a marker for the challengers hoping to dethrone...
