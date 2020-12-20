Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v West Ham
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 3-1 victory over West Ham United in the London derby at Stamford Bridge on Monday night. a The Blues lost successive Premier League games on Tuesday night after Pedro Neto netted an added-time winner for Wolves to condemn Chelsea FC to back-to-back losses for the first […]
Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 3-1 victory over West Ham United in the London derby at Stamford Bridge on Monday night. a The Blues lost successive Premier League games on Tuesday night after Pedro Neto netted an added-time winner for Wolves to condemn Chelsea FC to back-to-back losses for the first […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources