Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v West Ham

The Sport Review Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 3-1 victory over West Ham United in the London derby at Stamford Bridge on Monday night. a The Blues lost successive Premier League games on Tuesday night after Pedro Neto netted an added-time winner for Wolves to condemn Chelsea FC to back-to-back losses for the first […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Premier League match preview: Chelsea v West Ham

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v West Ham 01:08

 Chelsea host West Ham on Monday evening in what is set to be a tense Londonderby. Take a look at the stats here.

