EXCLUSIVE: AJ Styles says Drew McIntyre has held the WWE title long enough and explains how 7-foot-3 Omos became his bodyguard
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre are going to collide this Sunday for the WWE title in a TLC match at the titular pay-per-view. Styles and McIntyre have performed all over the world during their stories careers, but they’ve never been in the same promotion, or in WWE’s case, the same brand at the same time. […]
AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre are going to collide this Sunday for the WWE title in a TLC match at the titular pay-per-view. Styles and McIntyre have performed all over the world during their stories careers, but they’ve never been in the same promotion, or in WWE’s case, the same brand at the same time. […]
|
|
|
You Might Like