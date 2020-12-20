Global  
 

EXCLUSIVE: AJ Styles says Drew McIntyre has held the WWE title long enough and explains how 7-foot-3 Omos became his bodyguard

talkSPORT Sunday, 20 December 2020
AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre are going to collide this Sunday for the WWE title in a TLC match at the titular pay-per-view. Styles and McIntyre have performed all over the world during their stories careers, but they’ve never been in the same promotion, or in WWE’s case, the same brand at the same time. […]
