Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury is ‘verbally agreed’ for May/June and reveals minor details to sort out

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is ‘going to happen next’ according to Eddie Hearn and the Matchroom kingpin says the fight is now verbally agreed. Speaking after Callum Smith’s loss to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in San Antonio, Texas, Hearn revealed that contracts are being drawn up for the contest with only a few minor details […]