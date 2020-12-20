Manchester United Predicted XI vs Leeds United: Edinson Cavani set to return to the squad for the visit of Marcelo Bielsa's Whites Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Manchester United face fierce rivals Leeds United in the Premier League for the first time since 2004 on Sunday as they look to increase their unbeaten run in the top-flight to seven matches. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side made it five wins from six matches on Thursday with a 3-2 win at Sheffield United and know […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources United's Cavani ready to face old club PSG despite FA probe



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Edinson Cavani is ready to face ex-club PSG despite the furore over his social media post. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:57 Published 3 weeks ago Solskjaer praises Cavani - apart from boot preparation



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lauded Edinson Cavani forhis work in helping the Red Devils to victory against Southampton, and said heis meticulous in his preparation for games -.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 3 weeks ago

