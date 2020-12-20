Manchester United Predicted XI vs Leeds United: Edinson Cavani set to return to the squad for the visit of Marcelo Bielsa's Whites
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Manchester United face fierce rivals Leeds United in the Premier League for the first time since 2004 on Sunday as they look to increase their unbeaten run in the top-flight to seven matches. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side made it five wins from six matches on Thursday with a 3-2 win at Sheffield United and know […]
