Gabriel Jesus and Diego Costa bed pics with woman 'found in charity shop Bible'
Sunday, 20 December 2020 () Intimate pictures of ex-Chelsea striker Diego Costa and Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus with the same woman have been unearthed in a Bible handed in by a woman in a Marylebone charity shop
This woman was working on the computer inside the shop when an earthquake occurred. She ran out immediately, as the place began to shake. However, she returned and helped her co-workers move out of the..