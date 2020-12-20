Global  
 

NFL: Josh Allen & Jerry Hughes help Bills to first AFC East title in 25 years

BBC Sport Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Watch quarterback Josh Allen inspire the Buffalo Bills to a 48-19 win over the Denver Broncos - securing their first division title since 1995 and a place in the NFL play-offs.
NFL: Buffalo Bills clinch AFC East title for first time in 25 years

 The Buffalo Bills become the fifth team to book a place in the NFL play-offs after clinching their first division title since 1995.
BBC News

Josh Allen, Bills rout Broncos to clinch 1st AFC East crown in 25 years

 The Buffalo Bills captured their first AFC East title in a quarter-century Saturday when 24-year-old quarterback Josh Allen threw for two touchdowns and ran for...
