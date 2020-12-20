NFL: Josh Allen & Jerry Hughes help Bills to first AFC East title in 25 years
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Watch quarterback Josh Allen inspire the Buffalo Bills to a 48-19 win over the Denver Broncos - securing their first division title since 1995 and a place in the NFL play-offs.
