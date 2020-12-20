Roy Keane digs out 'silly' Leeds players and fans over intense Man Utd rivalry
Sunday, 20 December 2020 (
25 minutes ago) Roy Keane has reflected on the rivalry between Manchester United and Leeds United, with the two sides set to play each other in the Premier League for the first time since 2004
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Nev: City look bored; Keane: No title winners
Gary Neville insists some Man City players look bored, while Roy Keane said this City side don't look like title winners after the dour 0-0 draw in the Manchester derby.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 04:58 Published 1 week ago
Keane: I don't see Man City winning the league this year
Roy Keane, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards discuss Manchester City's chances of winning the Premier League this season. Roy doesn't think City have a chance of winning the title, and..
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 05:29 Published on November 9, 2020
Harry Maguire rejects Roy Keane claim that Man Utd lack leadership
Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire rejects former captain Roy Keane’sassertion that the team lacks leadership and heart. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s menwill look to continue their perfect start to..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:29 Published on November 3, 2020