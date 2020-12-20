Global  
 

One News Page

Jupiter, Saturn captured during New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I match, image goes viral

Zee News Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
In the middle of a thrilling cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton, a wonderous image of the Jupiter and Saturn conjunction was captured by the cameraman, delighting viewers all over the world.
Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Published
News video: Jupiter and Saturn are heading toward a conjunction

Jupiter and Saturn are heading toward a conjunction 00:25

 An amateur photographer captured the near conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in December 17th. The photographer was able to even capture the moons of Jupiter when zooming in, they are very small and faint, but they are visible in the video. This conjunction is set to occur on December 21,2020. Many...

