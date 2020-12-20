Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ten-man Sheffield United denied first win of the season by Brighton – but are let off by stunning Aaron Connolly miss

talkSPORT Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Sheffield United’s long wait for a first win of the season goes on as a late Danny Welbeck strike saw them play out a 1-1 draw at Brighton. But when the dust settles the Blades will appreciate they were fortunate to get a point out of the game, with Aaron Connolly somehow missing an open […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

BTS Breaks Down Their Music Career [Video]

BTS Breaks Down Their Music Career

BTS takes us through their already-legendary music career, including the band's first tweet, releasing their first single "No More Dream," when "Skool Luv Affair" hit #3 on Billboard's world charts,..

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 10:59Published
Skip Bayless on how Tom Brady is outperforming Bill Belichick his first season off Patriots | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless on how Tom Brady is outperforming Bill Belichick his first season off Patriots | UNDISPUTED

Cam Newton and the New England Patriots look to keep rolling against the Los Angeles Rams, tonight at 7:30 Eastern on FOX, NFL Network, and streaming on Prime Video. Bill Belichick needs the win to..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:17Published
Michael Vick: Seahawks' loss to Giants is real cause for concern; talks strong NY win | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Michael Vick: Seahawks' loss to Giants is real cause for concern; talks strong NY win | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Michael Vick joins the show to discuss the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the New York Giants. As the Giants pick themselves up this season with the help of Joe Judge and Daniel Jones, this win was strong...

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Sheffield United v Man United live stream: Watch for FREE on Prime Video, kick-off time and team news for Premier League clash

 Premier League strugglers Sheffield United host Manchester United this week looking for their first win of the season. The Blades have suffered a nightmare...
talkSPORT

Late Welbeck equaliser denies 10-man Sheff Utd first win

 Danny Welbeck rescues a draw for Brighton as Sheffield United survive relentless pressure to claim only their second point of the season.
BBC News

Solskjaer hails United after difficult win

 Manchester United mounted yet another rescue mission on Thursday, beating Sheffield United 3-2 to maintain their perfect away record in the Premier League this...
Mid-Day