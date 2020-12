Gobert, Jazz agree to 5-year, $205M extension Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

All-NBA big man Rudy Gobert will sign a five-year, $205 million contract extension with the Utah Jazz, he told ESPN after agreeing to the largest deal for a center in league history. 👓 View full article

