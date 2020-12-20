Florida TE Pitts will skip bowl game, enter draft
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts announces he's going to skip his senior year to enter the NFL draft. A potential top-10 pick, Pitts will not play in the Gators' bowl game.
