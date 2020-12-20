Global  
 

Florida TE Pitts will skip bowl game, enter draft

ESPN Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts announces he's going to skip his senior year to enter the NFL draft. A potential top-10 pick, Pitts will not play in the Gators' bowl game.
