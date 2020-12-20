LA Lakers star Anthony Davis leaves fans recoiling with disgusting habit

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources LeBron James, Anthony Davis To Make Preseason Debut



The two Lakers superstars sat out the team's first two preseason games. DeMarco Morgan reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:44 Published 2 weeks ago Daily Cover: Anthony Davis Is Everything the Lakers Needed and More



Under trying conditions in new surroundings, Anthony Davis formed an unbeatable alliance with LeBron James, keeping the King accountable while proving to be the cheat code that propelled the Lakers to.. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 01:44 Published 2 weeks ago What does Anthony Davis' and LeBron James' extensions mean for the Lakers future?



USA TODAY Sports' Mark Medina breaks down why Anthony Davis signed his $190 million deal with the Lakers. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:45 Published on December 3, 2020