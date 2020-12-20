Global  
 

Super Bowl? Saints’ Drew Brees will get ‘sneak preview’ of Chiefs’ defense — Michael Vick

FOX Sports Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Super Bowl? Saints’ Drew Brees will get ‘sneak preview’ of Chiefs’ defense — Michael VickFOX's Michael Vick said the New Orleans Saints have hurried quarterback Drew Brees back to face the Kansas City Chiefs so he can get a 'sneak preview' of the team's potential Super Bowl opponent.
Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
News video: New Orleans Saints hosting Chiefs in week 15

New Orleans Saints hosting Chiefs in week 15

 While the Saints have yet to rule out a Drew Brees return in week 15, the other side of Sunday’s quarterback match up is something New Orleans has a close eye on as well.

