Scott McTominay compared to Paul Scholes and Roy Keane as Manchester United man scores TWICE in first THREE minutes against Leeds

talkSPORT Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
You can’t ask for a better start to a match than that! Scott McTominay certainly had his Weetabix this morning – the Manchester United midfielder making an absolutely electric start against Leeds. He’s scored TWICE inside the opening THREE minutes to put the Red Devils in a commanding position against their rivals at Old Trafford. […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: McTominay: Well deserved three points

McTominay: Well deserved three points 02:07

 Man of the Match Scott McTominay reflects on a well deserved three points after thrashing Leeds at Old Trafford which sees Manchester United move to third.

