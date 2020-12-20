McTominay makes Premier League history with rapid double
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Scott McTominay became the first player in Premier League history to score twice in the first three minutes of a match as he put Manchester United 2-0 up against Leeds United. In the first league meeting between the rivals in over 16 years, McTominay opened the scoring after just 66 seconds with a thumping strike […]
