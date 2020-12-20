Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McTominay makes Premier League history with rapid double

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Scott McTominay became the first player in Premier League history to score twice in the first three minutes of a match as he put Manchester United 2-0 up against Leeds United. In the first league meeting between the rivals in over 16 years, McTominay opened the scoring after just 66 seconds with a thumping strike […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Liverpool [Video]

Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Liverpool travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday to take on Crystal Palace in theday's early Premier League kickoff. Take a look at the stats here.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges Manchester United to cut out the slow starts [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges Manchester United to cut out the slow starts

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bemoaned Manchester United’s inability to do things theeasy way after beating bottom-placed Sheffield United to secure a sixthstraight Premier League comeback win on the road...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Premier League match preview: Sheff Utd v Man Utd [Video]

Premier League match preview: Sheff Utd v Man Utd

An in-depth match preview of the Premier League clash between Sheffield Unitedand Manchester United.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published